Erie School District works on plan to get students back to hybrid in-person learning

The Erie School district is hoping to get students back to hybrid in-person learning as soon as possible in a safe manner.

The board of directors of the Erie School District met virtually this evening. The plan is to start middle school hybrid instruction by April 7th.

The board is hoping to get targeted students in middle school back sooner by March 1st.

However, the available space in the middle schools is limited. This includes ventilation issues at Wilson and East Middle Schools.

The board wants a hybrid approach that will allow parents flexibility. If a parent wants their student to go back full time or remote, the district will try and accommodate them.

Starting tomorrow, February 4th, the school district is sending out a survey to all parents.

“So this way we can adequately prepare the number of classrooms and there is a number of logistics that are involved to get the number of students planned for correctly,” said Tom Spagel, Erie School Director.

School officials also plan to have high schools back in the classrooms in a hybrid format by April.

Officials have a multi-phase plan for all of the school buildings and are able to shift some of the COVID grant money into paying for the HVAC system repair and construction costs.