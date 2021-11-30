Erie schools reopen after closing due to COVID-19

Schools that have shut down in the last few weeks due to a spike in COVID-19 cases have reopened on November 30th.

Schools were closing their doors before the Thanksgiving break from the rise in COVID cases.

We spoke with one of those schools to hear how they are planning for a safe reopening.

Blessed Sacrament School returned to in-person learning on November 30th after closing on November 17th.

“I reiterated to the students you know it’s been a couple of weeks since you’ve been in school so don’t forget these are the things we do everyday which are that we fully wear our mask all the time unless your teacher is taking you outside for a mask break or it’s lunchtime and you’re eating your lunch and you’re six feet apart from the people that you are sitting with, around, or near,” said Jane Wagner, Principal of Blessed Sacrament School.

The staff is continuing to take precautions to protect themselves as well as the students to prevent the school from closing again and a rise in cases.

“Washing or sanitizing your hands frequently. When you’re in line you are staying six feet apart. You can see out there we have pause on the paws so the kids are reminded of what six feet looks like. So all the things we’ve done before. There’s nothing that’s changed at all,” said Wagner.

Wagner gave us some insight on how the process was switching to virtual learning.

“It ran very smoothly. The teachers and the students within you know 20 minutes of the notification of that you had to go remote and everybody was ready. Their bins were packed. Their devices were ready to take home. It’s in the bag and off they go with their crate of all of their materials and their devices and so that runs very smoothly,” said Wagner.

Wagner said that the transition to virtual learning ran smoothly, but the students and staff are happy to be back in person.

