The Erie School District made the decision once again to require all staff, students and visitors to put on masks while in any district building.

This goes into effect Monday, May 23, and will remain in effect until the end of the school year.

When the county moved into “high transmission,” the school district decided to require indoor masking at all schools in the district.

Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito says the school district’s Health Plan follows CDC guidance in regard to universal masking.

He added this will not change any graduation ceremonies because the ceremonies will be outdoors, and the guidance does not require masks outdoors.