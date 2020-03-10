Erie VA Medical Center screening for coronavirus

Breaking News
If you are hoping to visit someone at the Erie VA Medical Center you will have to answer some questions about where you’ve been first.

VA’s across the country started screening veterans, visitors and even staff members due to coronavirus concerns.

Before entering the hospital, visitors must answer a series of questions to determine where they have been and with whom they have had contact with.

Those visiting a foreign country or cruise ship could be denied entry.

“These screenings will result in a slightly longer wait time,” said John Gennaro, Director, Erie VA Medical Center, in a written statement. “But will help us keep our veterans, visitors, volunteers and staff safer.”

