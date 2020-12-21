Erie VA Medical Center to begin vaccinating veterans in nursing home and frontline employees this week

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination campaign has begun, and the few available doses are mostly going into the arms of health care workers and nursing home residents. But what about in January, February and March, when more shots are expected to become available? Who should get those doses? (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The Erie VA Medical Center announced Monday it has received a shipment of the Moderna vaccine and will begin vaccinating residents in the Community Living Center (CLC) and frontline employees this week.

“After many months of planning efforts, we are thrilled to begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to our CLC residents and our health care personnel,” said John Gennaro, Erie VAMC Director. “Receiving the vaccine brings hope in the fight against COVID-19 for our Veterans, staff and community.”

Erie VAMC is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the Moderna vaccine, which was approved for emergency use Friday.

The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart.

The VA says its goal is to eventually offer the vaccine to all veterans receiving care, as well as, to all VA health care personnel.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on the VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage. For additional COVID-19 vaccine questions, call 1-800-698-2411 and press 8.