Erie VAMC now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible veterans age 75 or older

Erie VA Medical Center (VAMC) is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible Veterans who are 75 and older. Eligible Veterans include those who:

are 75 or older, AND

are eligible and enrolled in VA health care, AND

receive their VA health care at the Erie VAMC or one of our community based outpatient clinics.

If you meet all the criteria listed above and are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, please call 814-868-8661 and press 2 to schedule your appointment to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at the Erie VAMC.

Please note, the vaccine clinics are by appointment only.

If you served in the military but have not enrolled in VA health care, we encourage you to apply today at va.gov or call 814-868-8661 and press 4 to speak with our eligibility team.