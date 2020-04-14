Erie Zoo currently taking financial loss from COVID-19 pandemic

As the pandemic and shutdown continues, we highlight the struggles that many businesses and non-profits are having.

The Erie Zoo is one of them, moving forward with day to day operations with a significant loss of revenue. We spoke with the zoo’s president about this financial loss.

Like so many non-profit organizations, the Erie Zoo staff is doing the best that they can to stay afloat during these uncharted times.

The zoo has already cut back on staff, pay and hours.

“People are trying to help us the best they can. This is not something we could survive another year or 18 months of,” said Scott Mitchell, President of Erie Zoo.

The spring season for the Erie Zoo normally would be a time to generate extra money to help cover costs through out the year.

“This is a pretty busy time of year for us. It really is important because it can make or break a season. June, July and August are always the same,” said Mitchell.

The zoo however has remained closed due to the pandemic. This is chipping away at the zoo’s bank account.

Mitchell said many of the zoo’s sources of revenue have been cut off including general admission, membership, gift shop, concession stand, carousel and train.

“We’ll probably lose millions of dollars in revenue that we’ll never be able to get back back,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell added that over the course of the month they’ve been shut down for, the zoo would have had over 100,000 visitors.

Mitchell added the sales of park memberships are also down.

“A lot of people start to buy them now as they get to go outside and enjoy the place with their families. We’ve seen a decline in that,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said the zoo management team is already looking at procedures to implement once the zoo is able to reopen.

“We are talking about putting paw prints around the zoo that would be six feet apart to give people some perspective,” said Mitchell.

The animals are also feeling the impact of the zoo being shutdown.

“There are some that act a little differently this year with nobody here. The lions are very active when people are here because they are use to seeing people,” said Mitchell.

Until then, Desta and Eva will be keeping guard, kind of.

Mitchell said they are good for the short term. They’ve applied for the paycheck protection loan.

There will be a T’shirt drive to raise funds for the Zoo. They’ll announce the details soon.