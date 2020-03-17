1  of  3
Erie Zoo goes into close down mode following guidelines for COVID-19

The Erie Zoo is going into close down mode.

While spring is one of the zoos best season’s, CEO Scott Mitchell says they will follow the Governor’s guidelines as a non-essential business.

Animal care staff will continue to work with the zoo staying set up, letting animals move in their regular enclosures.

Mitchell also reminded the public they can still support the zoo in other ways.

“People can still help support the zoo. They can go online and buy a membership or support our capital campaign. We might even open a little online store, because now more than ever we really need the community support,” said Scott Mitchell, President and CEO of the Erie Zoo.

Mitchell also said the zoo plans to create video look ins on the Facebook page and website.

