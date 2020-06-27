Erie Zoo hosts opening weekend for members

It’s opening weekend for the Erie Zoo. Despite some new safety precautions, people are still very eager to visit the animals.

The Erie Zoo has officially opened in the green phase. One employee explained one of the new protocols the zoo has established which is the new one way path through the zoo.

“We are asking everybody to socially distance themselves as they go and we have volunteers spread out helping everybody keep on the right pathway,” said Mackenzie Smith, Visitor Supervisor at the Erie Zoo.

One family that often visits the zoo said that they are happy to be back at the zoo.

“We’re here with my parents who took me here all the time when I was a kid so it’s really cool to be able to come back with my daughter and we would go every day that we could last summer. Rain or shine we’ve been members here for the last few years,” said Jess King, Visitor at the Erie Zoo.

This week the zoo is open for members only, but starting on July 3rd it will be open to the public as long as you make an appointment online.

“Everybody has been having a good time. They miss the animals. Everybody has such a connection with their favorite animals and everybody’s been smiling faces even through their masks,” said Smith.

Smith added that about 600 visitors have come to the zoo on opening day.

One visitor said that the zoo is a great place to support and take their children.

“It’s wonderful to get out and support the zoo. We love to support local attractions and everything and see the animals for a while and it’s good to get them out and feel like a little bit of normalcy in the world,” said Erin Honard, Visitor at the Erie Zoo.

To make an appointment to visit the zoo click here.