Erie Zoo opens this weekend with COVID-19 rules still in place

1,500 people are expected to attend the Erie Zoo this weekend and are also abiding by CDC guidelines.

The Erie Zoo is fully booked for their grand reopening for the season on February 27th.

The zoo could only accommodate for a specific number of people due to COVID. To do so each person who bought a ticket had a time on their card to know when to arrive at the zoo.

Some of the changes the zoo has made includes signs to give you guidance on where to go as well as many hand washing stations.

“The masks obviously protects the other guests and protects the staff, but it also protects the animals such as cats and primates and it also protects them,” said Scott Mitchell, CEO of the Erie Zoo.

For those who have or get tickets, this weekend don’t forget your face mask.