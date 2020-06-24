Erie Zoo releases plans for reopening

The Erie Zoo is ready to re-open and welcome you back!

The zoo will be re-opening their gates on Friday, June 26th, 2020. The first week from June 26th through July 2nd will be for Erie Zoo members only and then will re-open to everyone on Friday, July 3rd, 2020.

Prior to your visit, all tickets for members and non-members must be reserved online to help the zoo monitor our restricted capacity and allow for social distancing between visitors.

Please do not arrive at the zoo until your reserved ticket time. Please bring your printed ticket with you for entry.

You can find more information and reserve tickets through the zoo’s website.

Things might look a little different when you get back to the zoo, so it is recommended that you check out the “Re-Opening Plan” on their website to prepare.

You will enter at your reservation time under the tent located at the side gate next to the tiger striped door

Masks will be required in compliance with CDC recommendations and an effort keep everyone safe: guests, staff, and the animals (many of who are susceptible to Covid-19).

Children under 2 years old and those with medical conditions will not be required to wear a mask.

Upon entrance, you will proceed along a one way path to see your favorite exhibits around the zoo.

Some buildings and exhibits will be temporarily closed, but the zoo has many amenities available as well.

Two concession stands will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Gift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and the Wildlife Carousel will be up and running from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Safariland Express train will be temporary closed.

The staff at the Erie Zoo is taking extra sanitizing precautions to ensure the safety of all who visit the zoo as well as for the animals that live there.

Please keep an eye out for safety signage and sanitizing stations during your visit and help the zoo keep everyone safe.

The Erie Zoo is excited to welcome everyone back again.

To reserve tickets and learn more, please visit eriezoo.org/reopening.