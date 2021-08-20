Erie’s Catholic School System releases COVID-19 recommendations for upcoming school year

Erie’s Catholic School System has released its recommendations for the upcoming school year beginning next week.
These are recommendations, not mandates for the 30 schools in the Diocese.
The recommendations include the following:
- Screening before entry into schools
- Masking when a county is in the substantial or high categories of community spread
- Distancing students and desks at a minimum of three feet
- Washing and sanitizing hands throughout the school day
- Disinfecting high-touch surfaces frequently
- Increasing ventilation
- Staying home when not feeling well
- Self-reporting for contact tracing
- Isolating or quarantining when appropriate
The Diocese of Erie has a Catholic Schools Office which works with six school systems, eight parish-based schools and one sponsored school:
Elk County Catholic School System:
Elk County Catholic High School, St. Marys
St. Leo School, Ridgway
St. Marys Catholic Elementary School, St. Marys
St. Marys Catholic Middle School, St. Marys
Erie Catholic Preparatory School:
Cathedral Preparatory School, Erie
Mother Teresa Academy, Erie
Villa Maria Academy, Erie
Erie Catholic School System:
Blessed Sacrament School, Erie
Our Lady of Peace School, Erie
St. George School, Erie
St. James School, Erie
St. Jude School, Erie
St. Luke School, Erie
DuBois Area Catholic Schools:
DuBois Central Catholic Elementary School, DuBois
DuBois Central Catholic Middle School, DuBois
DuBois Central Catholic High School, DuBois
Shenango Valley Catholic School System:
Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage
Kennedy Catholic Middle School, Hermitage
St. John Paul II Elementary School, Hermitage
Venango Region Catholic School:
St. Stephen School, Oil City
Venango Catholic High School, Oil City
Eight parish-based schools:
Immaculate Conception School, Clarion
St. Francis School, Clearfield
St. Gregory School, North East
St. Joseph School, Lucinda
St. Joseph School, Warren
St. Michael School, Greenville
Ss. Cosmas and Damian School, Punxutawney
Seton Catholic School, Meadville
Mercyhurst Preparatory School, Erie, is sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy
