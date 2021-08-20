Erie’s Catholic School System releases COVID-19 recommendations for upcoming school year

Erie’s Catholic School System has released its recommendations for the upcoming school year beginning next week.

These are recommendations, not mandates for the 30 schools in the Diocese.

The recommendations include the following:

Screening before entry into schools

Masking when a county is in the substantial or high categories of community spread

Distancing students and desks at a minimum of three feet

Washing and sanitizing hands throughout the school day

Disinfecting high-touch surfaces frequently

Increasing ventilation

Staying home when not feeling well

Self-reporting for contact tracing

Isolating or quarantining when appropriate

The Diocese of Erie has a Catholic Schools Office which works with six school systems, eight parish-based schools and one sponsored school:



Elk County Catholic School System:

Elk County Catholic High School, St. Marys

St. Leo School, Ridgway

St. Marys Catholic Elementary School, St. Marys

St. Marys Catholic Middle School, St. Marys

Erie Catholic Preparatory School:

Cathedral Preparatory School, Erie

Mother Teresa Academy, Erie

Villa Maria Academy, Erie

Erie Catholic School System:

Blessed Sacrament School, Erie

Our Lady of Peace School, Erie

St. George School, Erie

St. James School, Erie

St. Jude School, Erie

St. Luke School, Erie

DuBois Area Catholic Schools:

DuBois Central Catholic Elementary School, DuBois

DuBois Central Catholic Middle School, DuBois

DuBois Central Catholic High School, DuBois

Shenango Valley Catholic School System:

Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage

Kennedy Catholic Middle School, Hermitage

St. John Paul II Elementary School, Hermitage



Venango Region Catholic School:

St. Stephen School, Oil City

Venango Catholic High School, Oil City



Eight parish-based schools:

Immaculate Conception School, Clarion

St. Francis School, Clearfield

St. Gregory School, North East

St. Joseph School, Lucinda

St. Joseph School, Warren

St. Michael School, Greenville

Ss. Cosmas and Damian School, Punxutawney

Seton Catholic School, Meadville

Mercyhurst Preparatory School, Erie, is sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy

