Erie’s medical marijuana dispensary makes donation to Second Harvest Food Bank

The company that owns Erie’s medical marijuana dispensary has had to find new ways to give back to their host communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GTI Pennsylvania is donating $2,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank. The company usually holds service projects, but are now restricted due to COVID-19.

Instead of a service project, the company decided to make a financial donation. To the company, the food bank seemed like a logical choice.

“These food banks are essential and they are amazing organizations if we can help in our little way. We feel really proud to do that,” said Tim Hawkins, GTI Pennsylvania.

GTI has one growing operation and twelve dispensaries in Pennsylvania. The company plans on donating to food banks in each community where they work.