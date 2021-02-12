Erie’s MLK Center still providing free COVID-19 testing to the community

Health officials at the Martin Luther King Center are seeing low positive COVID-19 numbers.

The center is known to provide free COVID-19 testing, especially in an area that’s underserved. Officials at the center say they typically provide coronavirus testing to hundreds of people.

Now, they’re seeing less than 50 people getting tested, as well as, positive results being less than 100 daily.

Officials say this is a good sign for the center.

“We still want our community to know we’re still here doing testing. It’s a free service. We do encourage people to still get tested, because it is important whether you’ve been vaccinated or not,” said Mallory Bednaro, Community Health Worker Lead, Martin Luther King Center.

Visit mlkcentererie.org for more information.