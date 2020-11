Erie’s Public Schools has announced all PreK-12 students will transition to 100% remote learning for one week because of the rising COVID-19 cases in the county.

All PreK-12 students will learn virtually Monday, Nov. 9th through Friday, Nov. 13th. This includes special education students in self-contained classrooms and career and technical education students that had been attending school in-person.

