In accordance with the new guidelines issued on Feb. 25th by the CDC, Erie’s Public Schools will be updating their masking policy.

Under the new guidance provided by the CDC, healthy people living in counties with low or medium levels of COVID-19 transmission do not need to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccine status.

Individuals who are in high-risk areas are encouraged to wear masks indoors. This includes schools as well.

Erie’s Public Schools plans to update their Health and Safety Plan in accordance to the CDC COVID-19 guidance.

The district will be suspending their universal masking requirements during the period of low to medium transmission risk. This will go into effect immediately.

As of Feb. 25th, students and staff will not currently be required to wear masks in Erie Public School buildings and schools.

It should be noted that students who were in isolation or quarantine and are returning to school will be required to wear a mask until the tenth day of their isolation or quarantine period.

If Erie County’s transmission increases to a high level, the universal masking will resume dependent on guidance from the CDC and the Erie County Department of Health.

If the level changes to high and the masking needs to continue, all families will be notified as soon as possible by the school district.

It should be noted that any student or staff member who wishes to continue to wear a mask is welcomed and encouraged to do so.

Erie’s Public Schools will continue to provide masks to all who need or want them at all EPS schools.

The district will continue to practice other COVID-19 health and safety protocols that are currently in place such as social distancing, proper handwashing, and having individuals remain at home when sick.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

You can learn more about the district’s complete Health and Safety Plan here.