Erie’s St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed due to the pandemic

Erie’s St. Patrick’s Day parade was once again postponed due to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, businesses continue to prepare for the holiday in the same way they’ve been operating since this pandemic began.

The Erie Downtown Partnership’s executive director said that you can still celebrate the holiday by supporting local businesses.

“We have a situation where the state, county and city all want to make sure our community is safe and the best way of doing so is not to have a formal parade. I do understand people will be out and about and we just ask to do your part to make Erie safe,” said