Essential workers remain on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic

From cashiers to sales associates, workers of essential businesses are on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hardware stores are one of those open businesses.

Ferrier’s Hardware is taking steps to keeps its employees safe. One step they are taking is cleaning and wiping down counters and door knobs.

“We are exercising social distancing so we don’t come in complete contact with someone. You make sure to not touch the person when you pick up the money,” said Peter Maas, Ferrier’s Hardware.

Peter says, at this point, workers are not wearing protective gloves.