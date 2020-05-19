Exclusive live virtual town hall with Pennsylvania’s federal and state leaders to air Wednesday on JET 24

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced today that it will host an exclusive live virtual town hall on Wednesday, May 20th at 7 p.m.

The town hall will include U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D), U.S. Representative Scott Perry (R-10), Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Dr. Rachel Levine, PEMA Director, Randy Padfield, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Jerry Oleksiak, Secretary of Agriculture for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Russell Redding, DCED Secretary, Dennis Davin, and PA Chamber President, Gene Barr, who will address the federal and state response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across Pennsylvania.

The one-hour virtual town hall will be hosted from the studios of WHTM-TV (ABC27) in Harrisburg, PA.

Viewers are invited to submit questions through social media using the hashtag #PATownHall or by email to questions@abc27.com. Preference will be given to questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts.

Dennis Owens, WHTM-TV ABC27 anchor and host of “This Week in Pennsylvania,” will host the virtual town hall.

“Pennsylvania residents looking to hear about the impact of the pandemic, as well as express their concerns and ask questions regarding the re-opening of the state’s economy, can rely on Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and be connected to their government and community leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “Nexstar is proud to harness the combined resources of our broadcast operations serving Pennsylvania’s local communities to bring together the state’s key leadership, connecting them live with over 10 million viewers across the Keystone State. We are grateful to the Senator Casey, Representative Perry, and all our guests for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this important event.”