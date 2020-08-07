Ohio governor’s COVID-19 results show tests imperfections, exploring false positive results

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine got two different results on two different COVID-19 tests.

Thursday morning, he said he tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday night, Governor DeWine said another test came back with negative results.

This has led to some confusion over just how effective or trustworthy COVID-19 tests really are.

Emily Shears with UPMC says this is called a false positive, where someone who does not have the disease has a positive test come back.

“There are possibly ways it can happen. Labels on specimens can get mixed, or there can be what we call cross contamination in the lab, where a positive specimen got mixed with some other specimen that would have potentially resulted in negative.” Shears said.

Shears say some tests are more accurate than others.