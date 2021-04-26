Face masks proving to help those with seasonal allergies during allergy season

Allergy season is upon us. Since COVID-19 has made us wear face masks it is proving to help those who suffer with allergies during this time of year.

For many people, scratchy eyes and runny noses are all signs of allergies. But since having to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some people are not having as many allergy symptoms.

A local allergy and immunologist said that the face masks help filter out those pollens which cause the allergies.

“And if you wear your face mask outdoors, it does help. It does filter out the policy. Pollens are relatively large particles that are much bigger than viruses or bacteria, and they’re usually pretty well filtered out,” said Dr. Philip Gallagher, Allergy and Immunology at AHN.

Dr. Gallegher said that if you do have allergies, try wearing a mask while mowing the lawn or while being outside when you are near grass or pollen.