Facebook group created to help area health care providers

With Governor Tom Wolf announcing universal masking, Pennsylvania residents are going to have to get creative.

Mask-Erie Facebook group was created two weeks ago to make and deliver masks for health care providers.

Nurse practitioner Bridget Hannon Foust noticed a demand for masks online, Hannon Foust says she started sewing masks, and created the Mask-Erie Facebook page to serve the community.

“I felt compelled to my own community, not only my friends and neighbors, but to my nursing community we were concerned that we would not be protected as we were giving care to others and the last thing any nurse wants to find out is that they were responsible for spreading diseases rather than preventing it.” Hannon Foust said.

She adds that she and other group admin have sewed over 1,000 masks for 30 different facilities including hospitals, nursing homes, and front-line responders. She emphasizes the importance of getting these masks to people still working.

“It’s like water, you know, people feel they need this to protect themselves and to keep others protected as well. It’s a basic need.”

And there are 90 volunteer seamstresses working on this project. However, anyone can volunteer to sew masks and organizations can request masks through the Facebook page. JET 24 Action News spoke to one employee picking up masks to bring to Pleasant Ridge Manor nursing home.

“I am overjoyed to be able to pick up these masks for my co-workers and for the residents to keep everybody healthy, happy and secure.” said Shawna Dickson, a staff member at Pleasant Ridge Manor staff.

Members of the Mask Erie Group explained to me how easy it make masks yourself using items you can find at home.

Hannon-Foust adding the masks they make are made of 100% cotton and designed with a specific pattern so that disposable filter can be inserted in the mask.

You can check out the Facebook page by clicking here