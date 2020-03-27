1  of  3
Fairfield Hose Company hosts drive-thru Lenten fish dinner

A fire department continues to serve the community in more ways than one.

Fairfield Hose Company held their annual Lenten Fish Fry dinner at their station on East Lake Road. The fire department switching to carry out only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Firefighters and their family members working together to serve dozens of people in a drive-thru set up.

“We’re just taking all the proper procedures, masks, gloves, all that is needed and all our cooks. We feel the community still needs to be able to eat.” said Jim Hawryliu, Fairfield Hose Company.

The fire department will hold two more fish fry dinners.

