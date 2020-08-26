Fall sports in the Erie School District get the green light

Despite concerns over COVID-19, Athletes in the Erie School District will not be sidelined this fall.

We take a look at today’s school board decisions on athletics.

Sports will soon kick off, but just 2020 it’ll be a year unlike ever before.

Even though the season is shaping up quite differently, athletes are excited for a chance to play.

Anticipation is at a high for student athletes in the Erie School District as the school board voted yes to Fall sports.

“I can remember my first snap I played in my sophomore year under the lights on Friday nights and it’s unlike any other feeling in the world,” said Alexander Spaulding, Senior Football player.

Playing sports was far from a unanimous decision. A close five to four vote in order to move forward.

One person voiced their concerns about playing sports. The person who favored holding off sports was the superintendent.

“We are going to do everything we can to keep the students safe, but again these types of activities, these contact sports competitions are high risk activities, very difficult if not impossible to social distant and that’s where my concern came from,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

In order to play, students will have to sign a waiver, but one athlete explains that they are already taking the necessary precautions at practice.

“We’ve been spreading our bags apart, wearing masks when we come in and leave, keeping all of our water bottles apart. In drills we space out six feet,” said Isabella Will, Senior Soccer Player.

For senior athletes, they’re ready to use this season to help shape the future.

“I have been playing football since I was nine-years-old and I have been waiting for this moment to have my senior year and to get looks from colleges. I think all my teammates can agree we are really excited to play,” said Spaulding.

Henry Polaski, a senior soccer player said that scouts want to look at senior year performers not only by their skill level, but by the way they lead the team and conduct themselves which is really important in their senior year.

Parents of the athletes and students won’t be watching the games from the grandstand. Spectators will not be allowed at any of the games.

The District 10 committee has asked the