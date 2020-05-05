Families in need can receive free meals Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout May

Scott Enterprises is giving back to the community, feeding families in need during the month of May.

Starting today at 1 p.m., Scott Enterprises will provide over 1,000 free meals every Tuesday and Thursday.

Families in need can pick up a meal donation at the Ambassador Banquet and Conference Center on Upper Peach Street.

The meals will be served refrigerated and fully cooked with heating instructions on each container.

Following social distancing protocol, those picking up food must remain in their cars and the meals will be placed directly in their trunk.

By the end of May, Scott Enterprises will provide over 10,000 meals.