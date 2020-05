It’s a sign of appreciation for frontline workers at UPMC Hamot. The sign along State Street reads “Heroes Work Here, Hamot Stronger.”

Children of the AOD, or Administrators on Duty team brought their kids to the sign for pictures. The AOD team has about nine staff members who are nurse leads on call 24/7.

The kids say this sign is a small token of appreciation that not only brings a smile to their parents face, but the kids as well.

The sign is sponsored by Howard Industries.