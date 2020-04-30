Family and friends surprise local couple with a parade for their 70th wedding anniversary

Breaking News
The trend of celebrating from a distance continues.

Family and friends surprised Nola and Jim Gardner with a 70th wedding anniversary parade.

The couple wanted to celebrate their special day out at dinner, but the pandemic changed those plans.

Instead, their seven kids planned the parade and gathered everyone in a line of cars to honk and wave to the unsuspecting couple.

“We are just so blessed. We have the most wonderful family, friends and community. Our church family, I saw several of them. It’s just beautiful,” said Nola and Jim Gardner, celebrating 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple also celebrated their 91st and 94th birthdays earlier this month.

