Family Church holds drive-thru service

On Saturday evening, folks in the community enjoyed a church service while also keeping social distancing in mind.

The Family Church in Erie held their drive-thru church service last night.

Church members had the opportunity to to drive in and listen to the service through an FM radio transmission.

The church has been holding these types of services since March.

The pastor told us that the have seen a 40% increase in attendees and that they plan on continuing these services in the future.

“We do believe that we’ll continue this for several more weeks as much as we need. Kind of going on a week by week basis. Of course people are looking forward to being back in the building. If this is a good option for a bit longer, we’ll stick to it,” said Tim Stahlman, Pastor of Family Church.

The Family Church has been at their Peach Street location since 2016.