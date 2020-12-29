A fast moving new COVID-19 strain in the United Kingdom is alarming some people.

This comes as COVID-19 cases skyrocket around the country during the holidays.

Here is more information on this new strain and how it could affect you.

The CDC said that while there is multiple strains of COVID-19, this new strain has been detected in the United States. This strain specifically spreads more easily from person to person.

Once again COVID-19 is drawing attention across the globe. This time it’s a new strain of the virus.

“All we can do is stay positive and stay prayerful and hope for the best for a fantastic 2021 and for people to be healthy,” said Theresa Bennardo, North East Resident.

This comes as England reports a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases with a new strain that spreads more easily from person to person.

According to the CDC, about 6 in 10 cases reported in London are being caused by the new variant.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this strain is a large portion of what we’re seeing in the United States. We’ve seen a large explosion of viruses in the U.S. in the past two months,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Other residents said this isn’t a concern as long as everyone follows precautions and continues doing their part.

“There doesn’t seem to be any reason to worry about a new strain. We haven’t really started dealing with the old strain. I don’t know. We’re just going to make it through it,” said Marsha Jones, Erie Resident.

Health officials said that it’s too early to know if COVID-19 vaccines could fight against the new variant.

The CDC recently announced new testing requirements for travelers arriving from the United Kingdom.