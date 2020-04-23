FBI warns about social media scams during COVID-19

The FBI is warning people to stay vigilant while using social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people are spending more time on their computers these days. Authorities say that scammers and fraudsters could use this time to steal your personal information.

One example is people posting their senior year photos.

“Because what folks are sharing is the name of their high school, the year that they graduated, sometimes their maiden name, sometimes the mascot of their high school. As we know these are things that scammers and fraudsters use to access our accounts without our permission,” said Eugene Kowel, Acting FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge.

The special agent suggests checking your security settings to ensure they are set to the appropriate level and to enable two factor authentication when available.