Findley Lake business prepares for out of state customers due to Pennsylvania COVID-19 restrictions

Just over the state boarder in New York, businesses are not dealing with the same restrictions.

We spoke to the owner of Our Own Candle Company in Findley Lake.

The owner claims that the pandemic has not had a negative impact on his business thus far.

With the announcement of Pennsylvania’s new restrictions, the owner is expecting more out-of-state customers.

“I mean we are 25 minutes from downtown Erie. If we are open and downtown Erie is not open, I would expect that we would get some more business. I don’t know why we would not,” said Larry Gross, Owner of Our Own Candle Company.

Gross said that they still have guidelines to follow such as enforcing the 50% occupancy.