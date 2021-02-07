First Alliance Church creates essential care packages to give to hospital workers in COVID units

First Alliance Church created essential care packages to give to hospital workers in COVID units.

The youth group at First Alliance Church volunteered to make these care packages.

There are about 10 different items in the essential packages. Some of these items are lip balm, hand cream, chocolate bars, and a gift certificate to a local restaurant.

The church will be delivering about 600 essential care packages next Monday or later this week.

“We recognize how difficult this last year has been with the pandemic and so just talking with lead pastor Michael Kaczorowski decided that this would be a good week to reach out to those workers at Saint Vincent and Hamot who are working in dedicated COVID units to do something nice that would reflect God’s love to those workers,” said Mike Lawson, Executive Director at First Alliance Church.

The church hopes to continue helping hospital workers as the COVID-19 pandemic surges on.