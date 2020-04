As of today, Warren County is reporting its second positive case and first death related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released the latest statewide COVID-19 numbers.

As of today, there are 1,296 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 34,528.

The department also reported 360 new deaths among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,564.