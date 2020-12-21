First dose of the Moderna vaccine arrives at LECOM Health’s Millcreek Community Hospital

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine arrived at LECOM Health’s Millcreek Community Hospital this afternoon.

Six hundred doses of the vaccine will be administered throughout the week to frontline workers.

Employees receiving the vaccine are expected to receive a second dose in 28 days.

The shipments are provided from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Frontline workers that received the vaccine said that it is a historic moment.

“I’m excited. I would have got it months ago if I could have. I think it’s important everyone gets this if it’s available to them,” said Dr. Eric Milie, Director of Out Patient Services at Millcreek Community Hospital.

LECOM Health’s Corry Memorial Hospital is expected to receive the Moderna vaccine this week.