First Energy offers payment plans and assistance programs for customers in need

One utility company is helping customers through financial hardships this year.

First Energy is offering payment plans and assistance programs for customers in need.

Some of those assistance plans include the Dollar Energy Fund and the Warm Program.

Both funds expect to help customers create a savings plan fir their electrical bills.

First Energy said these programs could be beneficial as more people continue working from home.

“This is a time that electricity is so important because not only is it the life blood for living at home. Most people weren’t working at home before the pandemic,” said Todd Meyers, Communications Representative for First Energy.

You can see the full list of programs here.