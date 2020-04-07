First Lady Frances Wolf reminds Pennsylvanians that volunteer efforts remain essential during COVID-19

First Lady Frances Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians that volunteer efforts remain essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although many of the state’s operations have slowed down dramatically, we still desperately need volunteers to deliver life-sustaining services to our fellow citizens,” stated First Lady Wolf in a release. “Ensuring that Pennsylvanians continue to have access to food, medical services, and other essentials remains a priority for the administration. As a consequence, we ask local communities across the state join us with our work to guarantee that all residents receive the services they need during this COVID-19 pandemic. The work that each of us puts in each day to help our neighbors will determine how we fare in this global crisis.”
How to find Volunteer Opportunities
- Contact a volunteer agency or center directly to inquire about their needs
- Visit PA211 for volunteer opportunities posted by agencies seeking volunteer help
- Register at ServPa to create a volunteer profile. When prompted, choose “COVID Volunteers” as your “organization”, then follow the links.
Prior to volunteering, it’s imperative that individuals perform a self-screen to ensure they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, like a cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
How to Find Volunteers
- Connect with partner organizations and other local assistance
- Use PA211 to post volunteer needs and other COVID-19 related needs
- If you work for a church, contact Kenton Hunt at the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief at sbdrpj.recov@bwilkgmail.com. SBDR is collecting information from churches across the state willing to assist with local efforts
- If volunteer or other needs continue to go unmet, contact your local Emergency Management Office