First Lady Frances Wolf reminds Pennsylvanians that volunteer efforts remain essential during COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

First Lady Frances Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians that volunteer efforts remain essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although many of the state’s operations have slowed down dramatically, we still desperately need volunteers to deliver life-sustaining services to our fellow citizens,” stated First Lady Wolf in a release. “Ensuring that Pennsylvanians continue to have access to food, medical services, and other essentials remains a priority for the administration. As a consequence, we ask local communities across the state join us with our work to guarantee that all residents receive the services they need during this COVID-19 pandemic. The work that each of us puts in each day to help our neighbors will determine how we fare in this global crisis.”    

How to find Volunteer Opportunities 

  • Contact a volunteer agency or center directly to inquire about their needs
  • Visit PA211 for volunteer opportunities posted by agencies seeking volunteer help 
  • Register at ServPa to create a volunteer profile. When prompted, choose “COVID Volunteers” as your “organization”, then follow the links.  

Prior to volunteering, it’s imperative that individuals perform a self-screen to ensure they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, like a cough, fever, and shortness of breath.  

How to Find Volunteers 

  • Connect with partner organizations and other local assistance
  • Use PA211 to post volunteer needs and other COVID-19 related needs 
  • If you work for a church, contact Kenton Hunt at the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief at sbdrpj.recov@bwilkgmail.com. SBDR is collecting information from churches across the state willing to assist with local efforts
  • If volunteer or other needs continue to go unmet, contact your local Emergency Management Office

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar