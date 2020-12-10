First Lady Frances Wolf tests negative for COVID-19

Tom Wolf, accompanied by his wife Frances, takes the oath of office from Judge Penny Blackwell to become the 47th governor of Pennsylvania Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

First Lady Frances Wolf announced today that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

The First Lady says she will continue to quarantine at home. This after Governor Tom Wolf tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

“Tom and I are grateful for the well-wishes and support we have received,” said First Lady Wolf. “Please, on behalf of the more than 400,000 Pennsylvanians who have contracted this virus, the more than 12,000 who have died, and the healthcare and essential workers who are overwhelmed and scared, follow the direction of our doctors. Wear your masks. And, if you can, stay home.”

Governor Wolf and the Secretary of Health will give a COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. Thursday. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com, or the YourErie 2Go App.