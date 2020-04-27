First National Bank of Pennsylvania joins PA CARE Package initiative to help those impacted by COVID-19

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that the First National Bank (FNB) of Pennsylvania has agreed to join the PA CARE Package initiative.

According to Attorney General Shapiro, under the PA CARE Package initiative, banks and financial institutions are working with the Office’s Bureau of Consumer Protection to both comply with the recently passed federal CARES Act and offer important protections for consumers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvanians need financial protection during this emergency, which is why we launched the PA CARE Package to provide relief right now. I thank First National Bank, the second largest bank based in Pennsylvania by assets, for joining this effort to help consumers. We can beat this crisis, but consumers and small businesses need to know their rights and use the resources available to them,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “This commitment will help consumers and businesses throughout Pennsylvania who are facing lost wages, lost jobs, and lost income focus on what’s important — staying safe and healthy during this emergency.”

“I applaud the work of Attorney General Shapiro and the extraordinary effort already being made by the financial services industry throughout Pennsylvania to accommodate borrowers and customers during these difficult times,” said Governor Wolf. “We need to provide relief for Pennsylvanians, and my administration including the Department of Banking and Securities will work with Attorney General Shapiro to help people who are struggling at this difficult time.”

“As one of the first banks in the country to implement a financial relief program designed to assist customers who are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the far reaching economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, F.N.B. Corporation, and its subsidiary First National Bank, is extremely pleased to be part of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s PA CARE Package, especially since its mission uniquely aligns with our bank’s ongoing efforts to proactively work with our customers to find the appropriate solutions to alleviate their particular financial hardship,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. “In addition, we’re proud to assist thousands of small business customers through $2.1 billion in funding for the initial round of the Paycheck Protection Program, support our community through a $1 million dollar commitment for COVID-19 relief efforts and allocate special relief payments to our frontline and operations employees.”

To commit to the PA CARE Package initiative, financial institutions and banks must offer assistance to Pennsylvanians facing financial hardship due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

Expansion of small and medium business loan availability

90-day grace period minimum for mortgages not already covered by the CARES Act’s 180-day grace period

90-day grace period for other consumer loans such as auto loans

90-day window for relief from fees and charges such as late and overdraft fees

Foreclosure, eviction and motor vehicle repossession moratorium for 60 days

No adverse credit reporting for accessing relief on consumer loans

FNB customers experiencing COVID-19 related financial hardship can visit the bank’s website at www.fnb-online.com.

For more information on the PA CARE Package, you can visit the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Coronavirus webpage at www.attorneygeneral.gov/COVID19.