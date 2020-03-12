First positive coronavirus case at U Albany, campus suspends classes Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany sent a notice to its students Thursday morning notifying them one person tested positive for COVID-19 late last night.

The campus suspended all classes Thursday as a precation.

Univerisity President Havidán Rodríguez said in a statement the campus was notified late last night by the Albany Department of Health that a member of the community who resides off campus tested positive for the new coronavirus.

He said the person will remain isolated from the campus population until they are cleared by public health officials.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.