First Presbyterian Church in Girard holds Trunk or Treat event

One local church is not letting the pandemic stop them from holding a yearly tradition.

Every year the First Presbyterian Church in Girard holds a trick or treat event for local kids.

However, because of the pandemic, the church switched things up this year. Instead of holding trick or treating inside of the church, they held it outside.

Trunk or Treat allowed folks to drive up to where members of the church tossed candy in the cars.

“It’s just a joy to see these people coming out and still finding a way to do things in the midst of COVID time,” said Rev. Nicola Vitiello from the First Presbyterian Church of Girard.

The reverend of the church said that this is a good way to reach out to the community.