Breaking News
Department of Health: 68,637 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,152 deaths
Live Now
LIVE: Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health give COVID-19 update

Five Erie Police Officers under quarantine after coming in contact with someone who may have COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Five Erie Police Officers are currently quarantined after coming in contact with someone who claimed he may have COVID-19.

According to the police chief, the officers came into contact with the person in the early hours of Sunday when responding to calls in the 1100 block of East Lake Road.

Once officers arrived, they investigated a car which turned into a drug arrest, however the suspect attempted to flee and attempted to resist.

Officers were able to get control and once they made it to the station the 27-year-old explained he believed he had symptoms of COVID-19. He was then taken to the hospital.

Chief Dan Spizarny explained that the reasoning behind the decision to have the officers self quarantine was due to the suspects actions.

Chief Spizarny also explained that the department made the county aware of the situation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar