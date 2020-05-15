Five new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total 130

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Friday, May 15th that there are five new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 130 cumulative positive cases and three total deaths. There are 2,955 negative tests reported and 106 people have recovered.

Today’s new cases are as follows; two are in their 20s, one is in their 30s, one is in their 60s and one is a teenager. Four of the new cases live in zone one and one lives in zone five.

Two of the new cases are connected to each other. Some of the other new cases are believed to be connected to Mother’s Day gatherings.

Crawford County reports 21 positive cases. McKean County reports 10 positive cases and one death. Venango County reports seven positive cases. Warren County reports two positive cases. Chautauqua County reports 44 positive cases and four deaths. Ashtabula County reports 212 positive cases and 26 deaths.