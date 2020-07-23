Flagship Niagara creates ‘don’t give up your ship’ fundraiser while facing rough waters from the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is stirring up rough waters for one Erie Maritime mainstay.

The Flagship Niagara League is facing mounting debt even as they’ve had to cancel the U.S. Brig Niagara’s sailing season which is a major source of revenue for the organization.

We spoke with the Niagara’s Captain Billy Sabbatini about what they’re doing to keep their mission afloat.

“We want to see one of these flags on every single flagpole anywhere in this community. Please go to our website, help us out, we do need your help. We want this motto of ‘don’t give up your ship’ to mean more than just the Niagara. This is a motto for all of us. This is a way for us to get through what we’re going through,” said Billy Sabatini, Fleet Captain and Executive Director of the Flagship Niagara League.

Along with the flags, there are shirts, masks and much more for sale on their website which you can find here.