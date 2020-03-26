Food distribution schedule changing at Erie’s Public Schools

Erie’s Public Schools is changing its meal distribution schedule.

Meals will be handed out March 26th and 27th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all district schools.

Beginning Monday, March 30th, meals will be handed out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals will be distributed at all district elementary schools, middle schools and Erie High School.

Families may pick up meals at the school closest to them regardless of where their student attends. Students will receive the same number of meals each week.