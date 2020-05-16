Former CEO of Eriez Magnetics files lawsuit after claiming wrongful termination while following governor’s orders

The former CEO of Eriez Magnetics has now filed a 23-page lawsuit claiming that he was wrongfully fired after attempting to follow the governor’s orders to shutdown non life sustaining businesses.

Timothy Shuttleworth said in the suit that “throughout history nothing has killed more people than infectious diseases.”

While following the governor’s order, Shuttleworth discussed with the owner Richard Merwin whether Eriez Magnetics was a life sustaining business as well as the appropriate action to take.

According to the lawsuit, Merwin allegedly replied saying that Governor Wolf was an idiot.

Merwin then allegedly compared the Erie County Health and Safety Inspectors to Nazis while also calling them “Socialists Stormtroopers.”

Shuttleworth alleges he was then fired after pointing out that the work that was being done was not life-sustaining. Shuttleworth is now requesting a jury trial.