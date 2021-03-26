Former Erie Playhouse Director passes away after battle with COVID-19

Longtime former Erie Playhouse Director David Matthews has died. He passed away today after a battle with COVID-19.

David Matthews started his theatre career as a teen in his hometown of New Castle.

In the 1960s, he spent six seasons with the Kenley Players in Warren, Ohio, serving as John Henley’s personal assistant.

In 1972, he arrived at the Erie Playhouse as its new director and business manager…a position he held for 34 years.

Matthews was the driving force behind the Playhouse, moving into a permanent home in 1983, with the purchase and renovation of the former Strand Theatre on W. 10th St.

During his tenure as director, the Erie Playhouse earned a reputation as one of the finest and most successful community theaters in the country. It was recognized by the American Theatre Association as one of the ten best community theatres in the U.S.

The Playhouse’s popular Youth Theatre Program started during his leadership. David and the Erie Playhouse experience inspired many to pursue and enjoy Broadway careers.

Speaking of Broadway, for nearly 50 years, Matthews hosted trips to the big apple to see Broadway shows…introducing thousands to live theater. In return, Matthews brought Broadway to Erie. By the time he retired in 2006, David directed over 450 theater productions.

On Sunday, David Matthews would have turned 80.