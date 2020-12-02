Former teacher serving life in prison for murder of student dies of COVID-19

The former Strong Vincent teacher convicted of killing one of his students in 1975 has died in prison.

According to his attorney, Raymond Payne has died of COVID-19 complications. A department of corrections spokesperson also confirmed Payne’s death on November 25th.

The 83-year-old was serving a life sentence for the murder of Debbie Gama. The case was back in the spotlight earlier this year when Payne was given a new Degree of Guilt hearing.  

He was again found guilty of first degree murder and re-sentenced to life in prison. The story was first reported last night by the Erie Times News.

