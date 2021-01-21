Fort LeBoeuf High School closed for two weeks following spike in COVID-19 cases

Fort LeBoeuf High School is closed for 14 days following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to school officials, there are seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at the high school. The decision was made Tuesday.

The school will reopen February 3.

Throughout the closure period, the entire building will undergo a comprehensive cleaning. Students will be learning online in the meantime.

“Obviously we monitor the level of community spread daily here at the school district. When it affects our school buildings specifically, we have a plan that we are ready to respond to that very quickly,” said Rick Emerick, Superintendent, Fort Leboeuf School District.

Emerick says Mill Village Elementary School was also closed down due to COVID-19 cases.