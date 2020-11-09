Fort Leboeuf School District goes virtual after probable positive COVID-19 cases

Area school districts are closely watching the rising COVID numbers and superintendents are doing what they think is best for students and their safety.

Fort Leboeuf Schools for example have now returned to online learning for the next two weeks.

Superintendent Rick Emerick took that action after finding four probable positive cases in the schools.

A number of superintendents held a conference call to update the situation but no additional actions have been taken.

Superintendent Emerick told us that the substantial rise in COVID cases prompted the decision to re-close the buildings to students.