Four more states added to coronavirus travel advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday four more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin. Delaware was removed from the list.

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

The full list as of Tuesday is as follows:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Travelers visiting any New York airport will need to fill out a New York State Traveler Health Form when they fly into the airport.

The Form asks for the names and addresses of the arriving individual or family, whether they have traveled to states designated as having a significant community spread if they have experienced fever, chills, cough or difficulty breathing and their final destination in New York State.

The Form also addresses resident essential workers and those essential workers that plan to be in New York State for short periods and for those essential workers that must remain for more than 36 hours.

In addition to adding four new states to the travel advisory, the Governor provided an update on the latest coronavirus numbers statewide.

He said state and local contact tracing efforts found that 35 percent of people who attended a Fourth of July weekend party in Suffolk County – or more than 1/3 of the entire party – became infected with COVID-19.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 820 (+28)

– 820 (+28) Patients Newly Admitted – 71 (+11)

– 71 (+11) Hospital Counties – 31

– 31 Number ICU – 167 (-8)

– 167 (-8) Number ICU with Intubation – 101 (-2)

– 101 (-2) Total Discharges – 71,692 (+49)

– 71,692 (+49) Deaths – 5

– 5 Total Deaths – 24,994

Of the 60,045 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 912, or 1.5 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 2.0% 0.9% 1.7% Central New York 1.1% 1.0% 1.3% Finger Lakes 0.8% 1.0% 1.4% Long Island 0.9% 1.5% 2.0% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.8% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 0.8% 1.6% New York City 1.3% 1.1% 1.4% North Country 0.4% 0.2% 0.5% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.9% 0.8% Western New York 1.0% 1.1% 2.0%

The Governor also confirmed 912 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 403,175 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 403,175 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,247 22 Allegany 68 2 Broome 841 14 Cattaraugus 139 1 Cayuga 127 1 Chautauqua 180 9 Chemung 149 1 Chenango 171 2 Clinton 110 1 Columbia 489 2 Cortland 59 0 Delaware 92 0 Dutchess 4,318 38 Erie 7,833 67 Essex 51 0 Franklin 36 0 Fulton 266 1 Genesee 252 2 Greene 267 1 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 195 2 Jefferson 100 1 Lewis 32 1 Livingston 151 4 Madison 376 1 Monroe 4,247 47 Montgomery 141 8 Nassau 42,423 69 Niagara 1,351 9 NYC 219,616 315 Oneida 1,847 17 Onondaga 3,179 37 Ontario 307 5 Orange 10,850 9 Orleans 288 1 Oswego 225 3 Otsego 90 1 Putnam 1,376 11 Rensselaer 625 8 Rockland 13,733 14 Saratoga 616 6 Schenectady 883 15 Schoharie 62 0 Schuyler 15 0 Seneca 74 0 St. Lawrence 233 2 Steuben 278 2 Suffolk 42,214 102 Sullivan 1,466 1 Tioga 161 0 Tompkins 186 0 Ulster 1,872 10 Warren 280 0 Washington 250 1 Wayne 214 5 Westchester 35,366 39 Wyoming 103 1 Yates 49 1

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 24,994. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: